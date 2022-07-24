Terror War: NAF seeks strong collaboration with Turkish Air Force





By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao and the Commander of the Turkish Air Force (TurAF), General Hasan Kucukakyuz have expressed the willingness of the 2 air forces to collaborate on defence technology in order to enhance their operational efficiency in the fight against terrorism currently being experienced by both countries.

This was made known when Air Marshal Oladayo Amao recently paid a courtesy call on the Commander TurAF during his 5-day official visit to Turkey.

According to a statement signed by Sir Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of NAF Public Relations, “Both also emphasised the need for Nigeria and Turkey to share their experiences on the use of unmanned aircraft systems in counterterrorism operations”.

This, according to them would enable strategic synergy and enhance proficiency with renewed commitment to wipe out terrorism while appreciating Turkish military experience in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper