Trailer crashes into cars in Jos, FRSC warns against speeding

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said a trailer descending from the Secretariat Flyover Bridge had crashed into seven moving vehicles in Jos.

Route Commander Peter Longsan, Public Enlightenment Officer FRSC Plateau State Sector Command Jos said this in a statement in Jos on Saturday.

Longsan stated that the crash, which occurred at the gate of Hillcrest School, was due to failure of the trailer driver to observe recommended maximum speed limit.

He disclosed that three people were injured from the crash and taken to the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

Longsan advised motorists to always ensure the maintenance of their vehicles and adhere to maximum speed limits to forestall future occurrences.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

