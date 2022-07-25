100m hurdles title: Tobi Amusan breaks down in tears while reciting Nigeria national anthem





Representing ones country at a world tournament is one of the greatest honour an athlete can receive, this was the story of Tobi Amusan who became the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold after clinching the women’s 100m hurdles in Oregon on Sunday.

Amusan, who had obliterated the world record in an astonishing semifinal where she clocked 12.12sec, got over the line at Hayward Field in 12.06sec.

After she was decorated with the gold medal, Amusan was spotted crying Nigeria national anthem was played in honour of the country (Nigeria) she represents).

This video really got me. May we experience tears of joy this week.😭 HARDWORK+GRACE=SUCCESS. Thank you for making Nigeria and Nigerians proud. Congratulations Tobi Amusan on your Gold medal and breaking the world record 🎉🎉





Source: Vanguard Newspaper