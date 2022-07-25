C’River: Former N’Delta minister, 10 others jostle for governorship seat





By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Pst. Usani Uguru Usani, and 10 other candidates are jostling to take over the governorship seat of Cross River from the incumbent, Prof. Ben Ayade.

From the document displayed at the State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 11 political parties are contesting for the State’s governorship seat.

Usani who was minister from 2015 to 2019 is the flag-bearer of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

The other candidates include Prince Bassey Otu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other political parties that fielded candidates for the seat are Labour Party (LP), All Peoples Party (YPP), Young Progressive Party (YPP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

African Democratic Congresses (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Action Aliance (AA) also fielded candidates who also seek…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper