CVR: INEC insists on July 31 deadlines, says double registration invalid  

Only INEC's fairness can save 2023 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the deadline for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise remains July 31, and those who register more than once would not get their PVCs.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, made this known at a news conference on the commission’s state of preparedness for the 2023 general elections, on CVR,PVC validity and  collection in Abuja.

Bello said that all CVR activities except the collection of already printed PVCs would be suspended on Sunday July 31, adding that the commission increased the closing hours to 5pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.

According to him, this was done to accommodate the reawaking of those who now realised that they need their PVCs at the last hour of the programme that has been ongoing for over a year.

He said, “The number of people who registered and whose registration has been invalidated is becoming alarming; a lot of people have…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

