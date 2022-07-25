Edo pledges completion of ongoing road projects





.

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

EDO State Government has assured residents that ongoing road construction projects by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in different communities across the state would be completed in good time.

Chairman, Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, EDSOGPADEC, Pastor Kennedy Osifo, gave the assurance while briefing journalists in Benin City, yesterday.

Osifo said Governor Obaseki was investing in road construction as part of the plans to make Edo great again, and to ensure that more communities were opened to boost economic activities and guarantee improved livelihoods for Edo people.

Noting that the governor had given marching order for the completion of all ongoing road projects in the state, the EDSOGPADEC chair said: “Obaseki’s government is about the empowerment and betterment of the lives of Edo people and is committed to projects and reforms to guarantee a prosperous and progressive Edo, where…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper