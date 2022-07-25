Insecurity: Reconsider proposed okada, mining ban, ActionAid tells FG





By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With daunting challenges posed by ravaging insecurity across the country, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Monday, called on the Federal Government to reconsider proposed ban on illegal miners and commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as okada.

The Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, said the ban will undoubtedly further deepen the national multi-dimensional poverty index if measures are not taken to address the population involved.

Obi pointed that the planned ban appears to be a solution to cut off supply of weapons, funds and food to terrorists, which would cripple terrorists’ networking and attacks, but it is also imperative for the sake of national interest and security, government must provide “well thought-out alternatives to lessen the effects of the attendant loss of livelihoods on the people that will be affected.”

Read Also:

Proposed Ban: Mines Ministry allays fears of registered miners

Food production: ActionAid laments women…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper