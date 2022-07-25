No casualty on shooting at checkpoint in Enugu – Police





The Police Command in Enugu State says no life was lost at the incident involving a man and his girlfriend at a police checkpoint in the state capital.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Sunday in Enugu titled: “Police Setting Record Straight on Misleading Alleged Shooting of Man and Girlfriend Dead in Enugu”.

Ndukwe said that the incident took place on July 21 at about 2p.m at the EFCC Roundabout, Independence Layout, Enugu.

“The attention of the Command has been drawn to a viral video alleging that the Police shot a young man and his girlfriend dead, at Monkey Roundabout, close to EFCC Office, Enugu’.

“The Command, hereby, wishes to set the record straight as follows:

“That on July 21 a team of police operatives serving in 3 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Enugu, while on routine stop-and-search duty at EFCC Roundabout, Independence Layout flagged down the driver of a Lexus Saloon…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper