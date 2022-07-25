Osun Guber: APC chieftain, Onokpite tasks Buhari over party’s ‘declining fortunes’





Angered by the defeat of the All Progressive Congress APC in Osun State Governorship election, a chieftain of the party, Comrade Edafe Onokpite has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to change what he described as the nonchalant attitude to party affairs, which he blamed for the defeat of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Comrade Onokpite, who is also the Founder of Edafe Onokpite Foundation and is a Youth Leader of the APC, expressed bitterness over the way and manner, President Buhari has handled the affairs of the party since he assumed power as the Leader of the Party.

Comrade Onokpite said he expected that by now the party ought to have made a lot of achievements and gained more political foothold, but it is unfortunate that it’s losing grip in so many states after 7 years of existence.

He added that it took a lot of time, efforts and resources for leaders and members from different tendencies to come together and form the party between 2013-2014 leading to it’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper