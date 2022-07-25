PDP warns aspirant to stop legal action against Adeleke





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Prince Dotun Babayemi to stop further legal action against the Governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, in the overall interest of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Babayemi contested in the PDP primary in Osun that produced Adeleke as its candidate for the July 16 election.

Adeleke later in the governorship election defeated the incumbent, Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

The warning is contained in a statement signed by the caretaker Chairman of the PDP in Osun, Dr Akindele Adekunle, on Sunday in Osogbo.

The party, in the statement, specifically frowned at “apparent attempt by the former aspirant to become a tool of the APC to truncate the overwhelming victory of PDP at the governorship poll’’.

It described as worrisome Babayemi’s refusal to listen to calls by elders of his group who urged him to discontinue legal challenge of the PDP primary in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper