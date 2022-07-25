Tension in INEC, in-fighting threaten 2023 elections





.

By Jide Ajani, General Editor & Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

There is palpable tension in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the continued push by the All Progressives Congress, APC, leadership to ensure participation of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Godswill Akpabio, in the 2023 senatorial elections of Yobe North and Akwa Ibom North West senatorial districts, respectively.

Contrary to what the leadership of INEC had told Nigerians that the commission is legally bound to stand by the monitoring reports received from “our state offices”, verified pieces of information available to Vanguard suggest that INEC may have ignored these reports in some states of the federation, including Kano, Sokoto, Abia, Ogun, Oyo and Akwa lbom.

This has not gone down well with some Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, according to Vanguard sources.

In fact, the morale of INEC staff at some of the state offices has been dampened because some of the reports…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper