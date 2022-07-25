Two Nigerians killed in nightclub shooting in Canada





By Biodun Busari

Two Nigerian men, Tosin Amos Arowoshegbe and Eze, lost their lives on Saturday following a shooting at a nightclub in the city of Vaughan, Ontario, north of Toronto in Canada.

York Regional Police detectives said officers responded to report of a shooting at ATL Lounge, a restaurant and nightclub in the early hours of Saturday.

According to The Paradise, the police said the shooters escaped the scene before they arrived and no descriptions of the suspects have been published.

“On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., York Regional Police responded to a night club in the area of Highway 7 and Keele Street for a report of a shooting,” Constable Maniva Armstrong said in a statement.

The statement revealed that the two Nigerians were 25 and 22 year-olds, and there was another 20-year-old female that also fell victim.

“When officers arrived on scene they located three victims with gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old male and a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper