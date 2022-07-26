2023: We ‘ll go spiritual for Peter Obi’s victory — POGA vows





.

–Begins grassroots mobilization in North Central

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of 2023 elections, a political group under the aegis of Peter Obi Grassroots Alliance, POGA, has said it will go spiritual for the emergence of the Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi as the next president.

Already, the group said it has commenced vote mobilization and sensitization exercise to educate the grassroots on how to know their wards, polling units, party candidate, party logo as well as how to thumb-print on election day.

Speaking while flagging off the sensitization exercise in Abuja, Tuesday, the National Coordinator of POGA, Kenechukwu Udokwu said a lot of people don’t know where their wards and polling booths are.

He said on election day, the name and image of the LP’s presidential candidate will not be on the ballot paper, rather the party’s logo which has the father, the mother, and the child.

“This is the only party logo where you have mama, Papa,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper