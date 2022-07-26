Borno tops prosecution of TIP cases in North Eastern states, says NAPTIP





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP has said that Borno is the highest state among the North Eastern states with high number of Trafficking In Person (TIP) pending cases under prosecution.

The Agency said, presently, is prosecuting fifty two (52) cases and other related offences in various High Courts at its Zonal Office in Maiduguri, adding that, Borno alone has fourty four (44) pending cases, while Adamawa and Yobe states have three (3) each, and two (2) in Gombe state.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Zonal Commander NAPTIP, North East, Ahmed Mansur while briefing Journalists ahead of series of activities slated for the celebration of World Day Against Human Trafficking on 30th July, 2022, with the theme: “Use and Abuse of Technology”.

Mansur said, “since the Maiduguri Zonal Command was unveiled in April, 2009, it has recieved a total of 342 cases, and that all cases that are within the purview of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper