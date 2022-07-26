Breaking: Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks the confirmation of Ariwoola as CJN





Sends Names of 19 RECs to Senate for confirmation

4 names as Non Executive Dirrctors for CBN Board

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Justice Olukayade Ariwoola who is presently in acting capacity as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to be a substantive one.

President Buhari’s letter was read Tuesday during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Recall that President Buhari had last month sworn in Ariwoola as the acting CJN following the sudden resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko on health grounds.

When finally confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, Ariwoola thus becomes the third individual to occupy the top Judiciary job of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper