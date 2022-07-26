Enforcement of okada ban: Police stray bullet kills commuter in Lagos





By Esther Onyegbula and Gabriel Olawale

An unidentified male passenger inside a commercial bus was, yesterday, hit by a stray bullet from policemen attached to the Lagos State Task Force, at the Second Rainbow bus stop, on the Apapa-Oshodi expressway, Lagos, killing him on the spot.

The policemen had gone to enforce the ban on commercial motorcycles on the route, when tragedy struck.

Eyewitnesses said an initial attempt by the policemen to impound some motorbikes was resisted by the riders, causing the policemen to fire some shots, apparently to disperse the commercial motorcyclists, who were over 100.

In the process, a stray bullet hit a male passenger in his 20s, right inside a commercial bus, on the other side of the road.

Other passengers, said to have sustained injuries, were rushed to the hospital.

The incident caused a stampede, as everyone took to their heels to avoid further disaster. Motorists, including commercial motorcyclists, abandoned their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper