METERING: CBN urges court to freeze 157 accounts over allege diversion of funds

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi state, to freeze 157 accounts of Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) over alleged diverting funds meant for prepaid meters.

In its suit sighted by Vanguard, the bank requested commercial banks to restrict the account of 10 companies that received intervention funds under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) for 180 days, pending the outcome of investigation.

The companies listed included, Mojec Meter Asset Management Company Limited, Integrated Power Nigeria Limited, Holley Metering Limited, Protogy Global Services Limited and Turbo Energy Limited, G Unit Engineering Limited, Koby Global Engineering Services Limited, FLT Energy Systems Limited, Smart Meters Asset Provider Company Limited and Cresthill Engineering Limited.

The CBN stated: “The Central Bank of Nigeria reviewed the activities of twelve (12) including the defendants herein Meter Asset…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper