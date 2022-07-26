NLC/ASUU rally: CP orders Area Commanders, DPOs, others to personally lead patrols in Oyo





Protesters during Oyo state NLC rally

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

As a two-day solidarity rally of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in support of ongoing strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, commences this morning, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, DPOs and all tactical commanders to personally lead confidence building patrols around the length and breadth of the state.

He, therefore, allayed the fear of the residents to go on their normal daily routines, assuring them of adequate security of lives and property.

Protesters during Oyo state NLC rally

Recall that ASUU began a four-week warning strike on February 14, 2022 to press for its demands on the revitalization of public universities, earned academic allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution, UTAS, promotion arrears, renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, and inconsistencies in Integrated Payroll…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper