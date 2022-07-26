NPA operates approved USD accounts, not secret accounts – Management





The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has dismissed report that it operates two secret foreign accounts, saying it only operates two USD-denominated domiciliary accounts that were approved by the Federal Government.

It said its management runs transparent operations and gives premium to due process in the execution of its core mandates.

In a statement by its General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Nasiru Ibrahim,

the compelling need to set the records straight and disabuse the minds of the public informed its response to the claim.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has been drawn to a media report , suggesting that the Authority operates two secret accounts outside Nigeria, which have been allegedly looted.

“Contrary to their claims in the apparently sponsored report, which are both false and malicious, the NPA operates two USD-denominated domiciliary accounts that were approved by the Federal Government…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper