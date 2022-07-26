Photos: Protests rock different states in Nigeria, as NLC fulfils promise





By Nwfor Sunday

Barely few minutes that Vanguard reported the protest rocking Lagos, another protest has reportedly commence in Ondo state.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Sunday promised to embark on a two-day nationwide protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and other affiliate unions over the lingering industrial action in public universities in Nigeria.

The national president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in a statement told fellow workers that the national days of protest was in support of unions in Nigeria’s public universities who are fighting for quality education.

“In line with the decisions of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress held on the 30th of June 2022, we have scheduled as follows the national days of protest to get our children back to school and support our unions in Nigeria’s public universities fighting for quality education.

“You are requested to immediately…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper