Portable disqualified from Headies Awards, singer reacts





By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerian music star, singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has been disqualified from the 15th edition of Headies Awards scheduled to hold this year.

The organizers on Tuesday evening gave reasons for Portable’s disqualification. The stated that the singer was the founder of ‘One million Boys’, a suspected cult group in Lagos.

“The decision to disqualify Mr Okikiola is accentuated by series of misdemeanors by Mr Okikiola via his social media platforms.

“We shall not condone reckless and uncouth statements from artists and hereby disassociate ourselves from any individual linked to such assembly or activities linked to him as described.

“The music industry demands all-round excellence. It is extremely important for young artists being potential role models to exude professional responsibility, proper decorum and have respect for others”, Headies organizers stated.

Reacting to his disqualification, Portable said: “I am a child of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper