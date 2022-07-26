Saipem Saga: My whole story — Ms Adekunbi Ogunde





…Insist Olanipekun, SAN, knows nothing about her controversial letter to Saipem

…Says letter was written with honest intent

By Ise-Oluwa Ige

Ahead of her proposed trial before the Disciplinary Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, over allegation of professional misconduct, embattled partner of Chief Wole Olanipekun Chambers and author of a controversial letter to Saipem generating controversy in the legal circle, Ms Adekunbi Ogunde has narrated how she ran into trouble with her letter which she claimed some persons are using to fight a dirty war with her principal partner and Chairman of Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

In a statement on Sunday, Ms Ogunde, said she joined the Chambers of Wole Olanipekun, SAN, in December 2021 to supervise and oversee the firm’s corporate and commercial practice, having worked on various transactions in that area for over 12 years but had never really played an active role in the Nigerian litigation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper