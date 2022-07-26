Tragedy averted as Police foil ‘suspected’ bomb in Kogi





By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Police in Kogi State said they have foiled a suspected bomb attack in the State following the successful detonation of an object at the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The detonation of the yet to be ascertain object caused an explosion which scared many people around the area.

A loud explosion was heard in the premises of the Ministry which also hosted the office of the Secretary to the Kogi state government; Ministry of Women Affairs and sit directly opposite the newly constructed event center named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The office premises is the next street to the Lugard street housing the Kogi state council of the…





