A’ Ibom NLC joins protests over lingering ASUU strike





*Appeals to gov Udom’s intervention

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

MEMBERS of Akwa Ibom State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday joined the nationwide protests in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and other affiliate unions over lingering industrial action in public universities.

The protesters numbering over 500 marched from the NLC Secretariat located along Atan Offot through major Streets of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital to the Government House, Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, venue of the peaceful demonstration, chanting solidarity songs.

They carried placards with several inscriptions such as “#End ASUU strike”, “Stop proliferation of universities ,”Sign and implement all negotiated agreements; “Capital No to IPPIS”, “End this unholy Act” “Revitalize our Universities”, among others.

The Labour leaders who addressed the rally appealed to governor Udom Emmanuel to support them in their struggle to resolve the matter between its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper