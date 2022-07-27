Deeper Life Global Crusade will refocus youths for greater accomplishments – Kumuyi





.

The General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has said that its six-day Global Crusade beginning on Thursday in Ikorodu, Lagos, will refocus youths for greater accomplishments.

Kumuyi, a renowned Bible scholar, said this on Wednesday during a reception organised for him at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), formerly Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reception featuring prayer, deliverance and anointing sessions was organised by Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), a gospel evangelism outfit.

Kumuyi will minister alongside Pastor Jeff Deyo at the crusade themed; “Total Emancipation by the Authority of Christ”.

In his remark, the acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Kayode Nurudeen-Olaleye, said that the university community had been looking forward to hosting the man of God.

Nurudeen-Olaleye said that the people needed divine intervention to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper