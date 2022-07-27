Impeachment move against Buhari, deceptive, ploy to divert attention, CNG reacts





By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has described the recent move by some Senators of the minority whip, demanding Buhari’s impeachment over insecurity, as deceptive, hypocritical, and a ploy to divert the attention of Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

You would recall lucidly that a set of Senators, mainly of the minority extraction staged a walkout after demanding the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening insecurity in the country.

This was even as the group specifically stated the set of senators who made the impeachment move, are “a bunch of unreasonable people”, adding that “as legislatures, they ought to check the excesses of the executives over the years.”

The Spokesperson, CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who spoke to VANGUARD on a telephone conversation, on Wednesday, in Abuja, also stated that the younger generation have woefully failed to challenge the older generation leaders into ensuring that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper