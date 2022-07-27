Lepers protest N8,000 stipend in Delta, seek review





By Festus Ahon, Asaba

LEPERS, on the platform of Persons Afflicted with Leprosy, PAL, in Delta State, yesterday, embarked on a peaceful protest, demanding a review of their monthly stipend from N8,000 to N25,000.

The ex-lepers, who stormed the State Government House gate in two buses, carried placards with different inscriptions to express their dissatisfaction.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr Eruekaye Russia, who led the people said they were representatives of their colleagues in the colony at tuberculosis and leprosy hospital/settlement in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Eruekaye lamented that the present stipend of N8,000 was no longer tenable in an economy of hyperinflation, saying former Governor James Ibori approved the N8,000 allowance for them during his tenure.

Lamenting that the N8,000 was reviewed downward to N3,900 by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper