NBA/Olanipekun face-off: Body of Benchers meets, ignores Akpata’s petition

By Henry Ojelu

The Body of Benchers, BoB, yesterday held a hybrid meeting to deliberate on some recent developments in the judiciary sector but surprisingly failed to discuss the controversial letter written by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, President, Mr. Olumide Akpata, asking the association’s chairman, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, to recuse himself over allegation of professional misconduct leveled against Ms Adekunbi Ogunde, a partner in his law firm, Wole Olanipekun and Co.

Akpata in a letter to BoB had observed that it would be inappropriate for Olanipekun to continue to head the association when NBA had requested the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC, to probe and possibly sanction, Ms Ogunde over allegation of professional misconduct.

Akpata in the letter had also insisted that Olanipekun’s continued occupancy of the office as BoB chairman, would conflict with or influence LPDC processes.

“I am constrained to invite you to recuse…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper