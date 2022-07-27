Nigerian youths depressed due to unemployment, in need of support, says Enugu monarch-elect





…It is payback time for his philanthropy, community devt initiatives, village authorities insist

By Ikechukwu Odu



The traditional ruler-elect of Edem Ani autonomous community, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Chief Ikechukwu Asadu, has said that most Nigerian youths are depressed due to the high index of unemployment in the country.

Asadu, who is a practising Nurse at Texas, in the United States of America, USA, said that the youths need supports from government and good spirited individuals to shake-off the devastating effects of COVID-19 which ravaged the economies of many nations of the world.

He spoke at his country home, Edem Ani, on Tuesday, after polling a total of 715 votes to emerge as an unopposed winner of the traditional ruler election conducted by the Enugu State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Charles Egumgbe.

Asadu who equally donated a truck load of 100kg of rice to thank his people for reposing their trust in him, equally lauded…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper