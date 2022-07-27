Police confirm attack on bullion van as robbers cart away cash





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The Police in Abia state have confirmed the attack on a bullion van conveying cash from a new generation bank in Aba to Umuahia.

Police Public Relations Officer,Abia State Command,SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the robbers barricaded the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway where they laid ambush waiting for the bullion van.

On sighting the bullion and escort team,the robbers fired at them ,making the driver of the van to swerve into the bush.

In an effort to escape, the yet-to-be-identified official of the bank who was escorting the cash and one of the robbers were killed on the spot,even as 3 police officers were injured.

He also disclosed that an AK47 rifle with three loaded magazines strapped were recovered from the robbers.

He said, “Based on a distress call, teams of tactical operatives were dispatched to the scene. At the scene, one inspector Leo Francis of CTU (Counter Terrorist Unit) base 4 Aba was met and he stated that he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper