Protests: Govt toying with an uprising like #EndSARS — NLC

…Falana faults FG’s claims on oil subsidy

…Ganduje promises govs’ intervention

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Victor Young, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Adesina Wahab, Marie-Therese Nanlong, Wole Mosadomi, Demola Akinyemi, Adeola Badru, Rotimi Ojomoyela, James Ogunnaike, and Shina Abubakar, AKURE

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday began a two-day nationwide protest against failure of the Federal Government to resolve the strike embarked upon by unions in the nation’s university system, warning the government not to toy with another people’s uprising comparable to the 2020 #EndSARS protest. The strike has lasted five months so far.

NLC, therefore, gave the government the ultimatum to resolve the issues within the two-week time-frame President Muhammadu Buhari gave Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, to resolve the matter.

