Realtor urges FG to implement policies against land grabbing

By Henry Ojelu

The Co-founder and Head of Strategy and Growth, Land Republic Limited, Ambassador Victor Adesewa has urged the Federal Government to implement policies to curb land grabbing in the country.

Adesewa made the call recently during the site inspection and allocation of one of his company’s ongoing projects, ‘Deja View City’, in Lagos.

He noted that land grabbing has become a major problem in the real estate sector and that the only way it can be tackled is through implementation and enforcement of right policies by government.

Adesewa however assured his company’s customers that all their projects in Land Republic are free from land grabbers’ tussle as they make sure that every square meter of the land they have secured as an estate for their customers is documented for.

“Our ongoing projects include Epe Boulevard, Ketu-Epe, Lagos and Monarch’s court in Ibadan along Moniya-Isehin road are all free of land grabbing tussle. ,” he…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper