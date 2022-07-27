Suspected PMS thugs invade Ibadan based transport company, injure manager, vandalise property





By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

SUSPECTED thugs of the Park Management System, PMS, on Wednesday, attacked an Ibadan based Transport Company, Taimez Nigeria Limited on new Ife road in Egbeda Local Government area of Oyo State, injuring company manager, Biodun Ogunkeye and vandalizing property within the premises.

Ogunkeye was later taken to a Get Well Hospital, New Gbagi for medical attention by the Egbeda Divisional Police Headquarters, Gbagi.

Speaking with Vanguard while leaving the hospital’s premises, Ogunkeye said the suspected PMS thugs invaded the company and blocked the entrance with their vehicles.

According to him, this is not the first time that members of the PMS will disrupt our operation.

“Today, as one of our loaded trucks was about to leave the yard, it was discovered that a particular vehicle has blocked the gate. I appealed to the passengers and driver of the cab to shift their vehicle but they refused.

“Instead of heeding to my calls, they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper