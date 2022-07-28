Cabal preventing Buhari from releasing Nnamdi Kanu —Mbazulike Amechi





By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

ELDER statesman and First Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amechi, yesterday, said that left for President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would have since been released and the pro-Biafra group’s disagreement with his government would have since been given political solution.

Amechi, however, alleged that a cabal made up of non-Igbo and some Igbo politicians and a particular Governor, who are feeding fat from the disagreement and crisis in the southeast don’t want the matter to be resolved and have allegedly, blocked all the correspondence he made to the President for a way forward.

Amechi who also stated that he is very sure that President Buhari, whom he said has a lot of respect for him and personally showed it when he and some Igbo leaders met him in Abuja for a political solution to Mazi Kanu’s matter, insisted that some unseen and seen hands have been feeding the President with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper