CVR: INEC rules out further extension of time — insists on July 31st deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ruled out the chances of further extension of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Chief Ken Okeagu, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States, said this at a newsbriefing in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

Okeagu, who was on a one-day monitoring visit to Ebonyi, said his assignment was to appraise the exercise in the state.

He said that he had visited the commission’s Local Government Area Offices to assess the progress so far made in the exercise.

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout of prospective registrants.

Okeagu commended INEC in Ebonyi for the arrangements put in place to ensure smooth exercise in the state.

He said that the commission would consider the deployment of additional voter enrollment machines to address the surge at the registration centres.

He, however, dismissed the possibility of further extention of the exercise, which is billed to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper