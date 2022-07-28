Election: Healthcare providers disassociate selves from President’s unilateral cancellation 





.

By Chioma Obinna

Concerned members of the Health Care Providers Association of Nigeria, HCPAN, Lagos Branch, have dissociated themselves from what they described as the unilateral annulment of the association’s recent election by its National President, Dr. Jimmy Arigbabuwo, describing it as “unconstitutional and a gross abuse of office”.

In a joint statement signed by members of HCPAN tagged: “Our position on the just-concluded HCPAN Lagos Elections/Annual General Meeting”, they said the cancellation was done in the president’s private capacity as he did not receive the necessary endorsement and approval of the AGM.

They insisted that Pharm Biola Paul – Ozieh who scored the highest number of votes should be returned as elected as highlighted by the Caretaker Committee.

The statement reads in parts, “The stakeholders in the non-Physician cadre met and conducted a post-mortem of the activities and happenings of the day.

“We observe that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper