FEC okays Nigeria Air’s lease of aircraft to commence operations





.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, said yesterday that an approval had been given for the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, to lease aircraft to commence operations.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this at the end of the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While declining to disclose when exactly the operations would begin, Sirika said the airline would start with three aircraft.

He reiterated that the airline would be owned by Nigerians with 51 percent shares, while the rest will go to foreign partners.

The minister said: “I presented two memoranda on national carrier to allow Nigeria Air to lease aircraft to start operations. That has been approved by the council.

“The second is the deployment of investigation tool by Accident Investigation Bureau. That tool will permit the accident investigation to be able to decode goings…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper