FG expresses commitment to acceding Water Convention





As 3-day Water Convention workshop kicks off

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Government through the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, expressed commitment to acceding Water Convention.

Adamu stated this in his opening address while declaring a 3-Day National Advocacy/Sensitization Workshop on Nigeria’s Accession to the ‘Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes’ for Key Stakeholders open in Abuja.

He said acceding to the Convention provides an additional legal and institutional cooperation framework essential in the management of these transboundary waters.

Read Also:

Controversial Water Bill: Ignorant critics misleading Nigerians — Adamu, Minister

Water Bill: No plan to impeach Gbajabiamila — Reps Northern caucus’ leadership

Water Bill for national interest, benefit — Adamu

He said: “Acceding to the Water Convention is important to us as a country because the two main…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper