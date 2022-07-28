JUST IN: Samson Ayokunle bows out, as Archbishop Okoh takes over as CAN President





…charges Buhari to tackle insecurity

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The General Assembly of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has formally validated the election of Archbishop Daniel Okoh as the new president of the religious body.

His recommendation by an Electoral College set up to screen and suggest candidates for the office of the President and Vice President, respectively, as presented by the blocs that have rights of nomination was in line with the provisions of the 2021 CAN constitution as amended.

Okoh, the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church International, emerged the new leader on Thursday, after getting a 100 percent vote of all 259 delegates who participated in the 12th General Assembly of CAN. He is expected to serve a single five-year term.

In his acceptance speech, Archbishop Okoh charged the President Muhammadu Buhari to quell the rising insecurity in the country.

He said, “While thanking the President and the Commander-in-Chief of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper