Killing of 14 youths in Imo, violence taken to far – IIAND





…Task FG and Southeast Governor to fish out killers

…warns that it should not be swept under the carpet

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Igboezue International Association Nigeria and the Diaspora, IIAND, has condemned the alleged gruesome murder of fourteen youths in Imo State by the state government owner Ebubeagu Security Outfit and other security agencies.

IiAND also described the killing as violence taken to far, adding that no security agent, security outfit, including government owned security vigilante groups, has the right or power to extra judicially kill anybody, saying that they job stops at arrest and handing over any suspect of any offense to the Nigerian Police.

Addressing newsmen in Onitsha yesterday the National President of IIAND, Chief Pius Okoye regretted the way violence that is alien to Ndigbo is gradually creeping into Igbo land warning that if not checked will destroy Igbo land known for peace.

The visibly angry Chief Okoye, who blamed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper