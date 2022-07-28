Meet BBNaija’s Groovy who declined Beauty’s kiss





By Biodun Busari

One of the Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates is Groovy, a Nigerian musician, model and fashion entrepreneur.

Groovy’s inclusion in the 2022 biggest Africa’s reality TV show ‘Level Up’ has significantly increased his prominence as he is already in the news involving fellow female housemate, Beauty.

Groovy’s full name is Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue. He’s 26 years old born in Anambra state but resides in Lagos, Nigeria. He is a graduate of Biochemistry from the University of Lagos, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry.

Early this week, flirtatious moves between Groovy and Beauty met with disappointment as the former refused to kiss the latter leaving her feeling insulted.

Groovy said he has modelled for a few brands and also shared some of his modelling pictures on social media. He also owns a clothing line.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper