Nigerians murdered in Canada, disheartening – Abike Dabiri-Erewa





commiserates with families

By Victoria Ojeme

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa has commiserated with families of two Nigerians who were murdered in a nite club in Canada.

In a statement made available to journalists and signed by the Head of Media and Public Relations of the Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NIDCOM chairman said that the police authorities in Canada have began to look into circumstances surrounding the callous deaths of the two young Nigerians, with the hope of bringing the culprits to book.

In a condolence message, Abike Dabiri Erewa described the deaths of Chibueze Momah (22), and Tosin Awaroshegbe (25) as very sad and disheartening

She expressed her deepest condolences with their respective families and friends.

The two Nigerian men were shot dead on Saturday by gunmen at the ATL Lounge in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper