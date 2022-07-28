Omah Lay reveals Justin Bieber is easiest collaboration he ever had





By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats superstar singer, Stanley Omah Didia popularly known as Omah Lay has revealed his delightful experience working with American Grammy-winning global pop star, Justin Bieber.

Omah Lay said their friendship started after he put out his first project ‘Get Layd’ EP in 2020. Justin Beiber texted him on Instagram and followed him as both singers became friends; establishing a great relationship.

Attention ft. Justin Bieber is one of the hit tracks off Omah Lay’s debut album “Boy Alone”. He revealed that while working with an international music superstar such as Justin Bieber could be such a difficult possibility, it is actually his easiest collaboration to date.

I just sent a song, he loved the song and sent back a verse,” Omah Lay said while sharing how the song “Attention” came about.

Omah Lay’s highly anticipated debut album ‘Boy Alone’ was released on July 15th, 2022. It has been described by critics and fans to be a bold, honest,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper