



.

There is fire on the mountain

And nobody seems to be on the run

Oh, there is fire on the mountaintop

And no one is a-runnin’

I wake up in the mornin’

Tell you what I see on my TV screen

I see the blood of an innocent child

And everybody’s watchin’

… One day the river will overflow

And there’ll be nowhere for us to go

And we will run, run

Wishing we had put out the fire, oh.

THESE are the immortal lyrics of Bukola Elemide’s song, Fire on the Mountain, the fifth track on her inimitable album Asa. Bukola, the 39-year-old musician, professionally known as Asa, sang this song at the launch of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, on Tuesday, July 19, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Several high-ranking government officials, including President Muhammadu Buhari, were in attendance.

Dressed in a sombre all-black attire, Asa performed the song, a rebuke of African leaders and their apathetic disposition to the plight of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper