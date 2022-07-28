WIC suggests impeachment proceedings against Uzodimma





Governor Hope Uzodimma

By Dennis Agbo

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, has proposed that the Imo State House of Assembly should commence impeachment proceedings against Governor Hope Uzodimma for his alleged complexity in the killing of 14 young men at Awomama in Oru East local government area on July 17, 2022.

WIC threatened that should the House of Assembly members fail to commence the impeachment proceedings on Uzodimma, they will ask the lawmakers’ constituents to commence their recall from the Assembly, separately and jointly.

In a statement it released yesterday, the Chairman of WIC, Prof. Anthony Ejiofor; and the group’s Public Relations Officer, Basil Onwukwe stated that the WIC noted with dismay, the massacre of 14 young Igbo men in Awomama, Imo State by agents of the state.

It also stated that much of the killings in the state had been by the military and state security agents, but now the Ebubeagu outfit at the behest of the Imo State government under the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper