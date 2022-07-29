APC lawmakers ‘ll resist attempts to impeach Buhari – Chike Okafor





…says PDP caucuses in Senate, Reps playing to gallery, grandstanding

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. John Chike Okafor has vowed that lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC will resist any attempts to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okafor, a second timer in the House representing Mbano/Ihette Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State was reacting to the recent decision of the minority caucuses both in the Senate and the House to serve impeachment notice on the President of he failed to address the escalated situation challenges in the country.

It will be recalled that the Senate minority caucus led by the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Wednesday staged a walkout from the plenary over the issue, vowing to remove the President from office if the situation persisted after 6 weeks.

On Thursday, their counterpart in the House of Representatives joined in the decision.

But…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper