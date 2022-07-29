Are armed non-state actors taking control? 





BEFORE proceeding, it is appropriate that we understand what a non-state actor is, given the context of what I am discussing today. Because of the diverse nature of interests, it may be difficult to give an all- encompassing definition of what a non-state actor is, but there is generally an agreement that a non-state actor, NSA, may be.

A. A non-sovereign entity that (1) exercises significant political power and territorial control; (2) is outside the control of a sovereign government; and (3) often employs violence in pursuit of its objectives.

B. By description, a non-state actor may be organisations and individuals that are not affiliated with, directed by, or funded through the government. These include corporations, private financial institutions, and NGOs, as well as para-military and armed resistance groups.

C. They also include civil society organisations, CSOs, including NGOs (non- government organisation), business associations (excluding for profit…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper