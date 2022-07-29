BREAKING: Court rules against suit challenging Oborevwori as PDP Guber candidate





.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Justice Okon Abang of a federal High court in Warri, Delta state has ruled that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwuori was validly elected as the candidate of the party at the governorship primaries of the party in Asaba, Delta state.

A suit filed by a governorship aspirant of the party at the primaries Chief Novwe Ikie among other things challenged the processes that resulted in the election of Sheriff as the Guber candidate.

Justice Abang yesterday ruled that Hon Sheriff was validly nominated, adding that he won the primaries election.

“Chief Novwe Ikie one of the contestant for the governorship ticket of the PDP at the primaries went to the federal High court to challenge the process. And at the end the court ruled that Hon Sheriff was validly nominated and he won the primaries “, a party chieftain told the Vanguard..

Source: Vanguard Newspaper