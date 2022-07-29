Brigade of Guards: How officers, soldiers were ambushed — Unknown soldier’s voice note





•DHQ debunks voice note, kills 30 Boko Haram terrorists in Bwari forest

•Assures Abuja residents of security of lives & property

By Kingsley Omonobi

A viral voice note allegedly from one of the soldiers in the Presidential Guards Brigade who were ambushed by terrorists has explained how some officers and men of the Brigade were killed by Boko Haram insurgents in the operation at Bwari/Kubwa road in Abuja.

But Defence Headquarters in a swift reaction yesterday, debunked the voice note, disclosing also that the military killed at least 30 of the terrorists that launched the attack.

The voice note explained: ”There’s one particular school of law which the terrorists wrote to that they were coming to attack. The moment the school received the letter they informed our battalion, which is the Guards Brigade.

”Instantly, we went there and started an all round defence deployment. We were now contemplating that these people who said that they were coming to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper