CSOs express pain over school closure in Abuja





By Gabriel Ewepu

AS residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, are now at the mercy of terrorists, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Thursday, expressed pain over closure of both public and private schools in Abuja.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, said with the closure of both public and private schools in Abuja, it means terrorists are gaining upper hand with their reign of terror.

Deji said: “The terrorists are winning and the agenda is that Western education is forbidden, so if the terrorists are succeeding even without bombing the schools, government facilities and government is already shutting down the schools and closing them means a win win situation for the terrorists.

“And if the reason why this is so is because Nigerians can never understand how with each passing year, the military budget is increasing by insecurity increasing, and it’s increasing on a very wide and strange proportion,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper